Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 6,012 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,012 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $6,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SNA. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Snap-on by 183.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Snap-on by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snap-on alerts:

SNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Snap-on from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Snap-on from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap-on presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.00.

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $141.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $90.72 and a 1 year high of $172.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $137.86 and its 200-day moving average is $137.16.

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 28,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.05, for a total value of $3,866,211.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

Featured Story: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.