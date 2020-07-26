Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $5.80 Million Stock Position in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 140,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $5,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of REXR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 419.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 72,663 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 423,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,320,000 after purchasing an additional 32,951 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 123.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

REXR stock opened at $41.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.09. Rexford Industrial Realty Inc has a one year low of $31.79 and a one year high of $53.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.66.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.22). Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 21.93%. The company had revenue of $79.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.22 million. Research analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty Inc will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.92%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on REXR shares. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.20.

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.