Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Reduces Holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,890 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 1,232,313 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.16% of Dicks Sporting Goods worth $5,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods by 604.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 262,557 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $10,833,000 after buying an additional 225,271 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Dicks Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dicks Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,300 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dicks Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth $6,827,000. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dicks Sporting Goods stock opened at $44.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.73, a PEG ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.61. Dicks Sporting Goods Inc has a 52-week low of $13.46 and a 52-week high of $49.80.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The sporting goods retailer reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Dicks Sporting Goods had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Dicks Sporting Goods Inc will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. Dicks Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 33.88%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DKS. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Cowen raised shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dicks Sporting Goods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.21.

In other Dicks Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total transaction of $82,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,671.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

