Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) Holdings Increased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 50.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 268,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 90,052 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.64% of Deluxe worth $6,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Deluxe during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deluxe during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Deluxe by 339.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Deluxe by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deluxe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Christopher Lee Thomas purchased 7,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.53 per share, for a total transaction of $150,381.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,603. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE DLX opened at $20.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.51. Deluxe Co. has a 12 month low of $18.90 and a 12 month high of $54.15. The company has a market capitalization of $862.95 million, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.46.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. Deluxe had a negative net margin of 15.09% and a positive return on equity of 41.63%. The business had revenue of $486.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Deluxe from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

Deluxe Corporation provides checks, forms, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides checks; printed forms, such as deposit tickets, billing forms, work orders, job proposals, purchase orders, invoices, and personnel forms, as well as computer forms and check registers; and accessories and other products comprising envelopes, office supplies, ink stamps, and labels, as well as checkbook covers.

