Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Raises Holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) by 30.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 171,898 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,242 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.10% of Zions Bancorporation NA worth $5,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation NA by 2.0% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 19,986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation NA by 0.6% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 61,636 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation NA by 2.4% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 18,922 shares of the bank’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation NA by 2.6% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 30,943 shares of the bank’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation NA by 2.0% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,255 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Harris H. Simmons purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.43 per share, with a total value of $1,057,200.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 1,222,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,304,173.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas E. Laursen sold 5,229 shares of Zions Bancorporation NA stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $162,255.87. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $712,914.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. B. Riley lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.71.

Shares of ZION stock opened at $33.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.95. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 52 week low of $23.58 and a 52 week high of $52.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.70.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Zions Bancorporation NA had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $686.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

