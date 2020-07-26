Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 4,955 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,796 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,955 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $5,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $5,103,000. 1776 Wealth LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on MLM shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Nomura Securities lifted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $218.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Cfra dropped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $298.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $280.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.00.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, Director John J. Koraleski acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $164.08 per share, for a total transaction of $164,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,310 shares in the company, valued at $707,184.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen P. Zelnak, Jr. sold 16,885 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.55, for a total value of $3,808,411.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,769 shares in the company, valued at $11,902,047.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders bought 2,021 shares of company stock worth $342,077 and sold 24,880 shares worth $5,269,146. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $223.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.91. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $135.08 and a one year high of $281.82.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $958.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $933.11 million. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 12.51%. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.59%.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

