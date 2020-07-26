Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Raises Stock Holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 171.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 66,539 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.09% of Commerce Bancshares worth $6,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 4.3% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 3.7% in the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 6,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC grew its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 4.3% in the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 5,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 4.5% in the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CBSH opened at $58.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.75. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.51 and a 12-month high of $71.92.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $320.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.49 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 21.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CBSH shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $53.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub cut Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Raymond James cut Commerce Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $55.20.

In other news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 12,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.85, for a total value of $771,244.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 143,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,165,092.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

