Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 215,151 Shares of Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) by 1,110.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 234,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 215,151 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.08% of Iron Mountain worth $6,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 485.9% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 122.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 172.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 70.1% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 39.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IRM. ValuEngine lowered Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.20.

NYSE IRM opened at $27.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.67. Iron Mountain Inc has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $34.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 7.06%. Iron Mountain’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.6185 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 107.86%.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 7,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $165,459.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,655.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

