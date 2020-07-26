Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) Shares Acquired by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 2,584.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 493,655 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 475,264 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $5,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.7% during the second quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 42,420 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Quilter Plc boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 10.1% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 12,221 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 19.8% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 7,302 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 12.3% during the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 11,450 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.2% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 41,295 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $13.12 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $13.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a PE ratio of -32.80 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.15.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 0.98%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FCX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James set a $13.50 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.88.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.