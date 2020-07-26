Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 9,375 Shares of HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its holdings in HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,375 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.11% of HD Supply worth $6,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in HD Supply by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of HD Supply by 1.3% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 38,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HD Supply by 6.8% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of HD Supply by 25.1% during the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates grew its holdings in shares of HD Supply by 12.1% during the first quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 7,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HDS opened at $35.66 on Friday. HD Supply Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $21.69 and a 52-week high of $43.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.19.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. HD Supply had a return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that HD Supply Holdings Inc will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HD Supply news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 163,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total value of $5,823,395.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HDS has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on HD Supply from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on HD Supply from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Longbow Research cut HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HD Supply in a report on Monday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.90.

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

