Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Grows Stock Position in Brightsphere Investment Group PLC (NYSE:BSIG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Brightsphere Investment Group PLC (NYSE:BSIG) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 492,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,699 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.61% of Brightsphere Investment Group worth $6,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 72,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 93,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. National Investment Services of America LLC increased its stake in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. National Investment Services of America LLC now owns 87,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 614,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 12,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BSIG. Bank of America lifted their price target on Brightsphere Investment Group from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brightsphere Investment Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Brightsphere Investment Group from $7.25 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Brightsphere Investment Group from $8.25 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.06.

Shares of Brightsphere Investment Group stock opened at $11.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $969.90 million, a P/E ratio of 5.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.90. Brightsphere Investment Group PLC has a 1-year low of $3.61 and a 1-year high of $13.04.

Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $182.60 million for the quarter. Brightsphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 1,914.29% and a net margin of 25.64%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brightsphere Investment Group PLC will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. Brightsphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.26%.

Brightsphere Investment Group Company Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

