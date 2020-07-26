Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 13,632 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its position in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,632 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.16% of Cirrus Logic worth $5,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRUS. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 145,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,549,000 after purchasing an additional 73,387 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 911,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,099,000 after purchasing an additional 66,900 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 353,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,169,000 after purchasing an additional 47,240 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 49,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 23,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,559,000. 86.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CRUS opened at $64.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.95. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.04 and a twelve month high of $91.63.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $279.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.73 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 12.45%. Cirrus Logic’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRUS. BidaskClub raised Cirrus Logic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Bank of America raised Cirrus Logic from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. TheStreet downgraded Cirrus Logic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Monday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Cirrus Logic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.11.

In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Scott Arnold Anderson sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.85, for a total transaction of $886,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,148,736.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President John Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 110,648 shares of company stock valued at $7,966,155. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

