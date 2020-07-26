SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) Shares Acquired by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 298,668 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,423 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.84% of SpartanNash worth $6,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in SpartanNash during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in SpartanNash by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SpartanNash during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SpartanNash during the 1st quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SpartanNash during the 1st quarter valued at about $159,000. 79.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPTN stock opened at $22.15 on Friday. SpartanNash Co has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $22.80. The company has a market capitalization of $790.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.29 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.19. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. SpartanNash’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that SpartanNash Co will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a $0.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is currently 70.00%.

In related news, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $66,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,464. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 6,173 shares of company stock worth $133,410 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

SPTN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of SpartanNash in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of SpartanNash in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.40.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

