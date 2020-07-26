American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) PT Raised to $7.00 at Barclays

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $6.00 to $7.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 6.54% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AXL. ValuEngine raised shares of American Axle & Manufact. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of American Axle & Manufact. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $11.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of American Axle & Manufact. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Get American Axle & Manufact. alerts:

American Axle & Manufact. stock opened at $7.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $847.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.95, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.35. American Axle & Manufact. has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $12.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.68.

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. American Axle & Manufact. had a negative net margin of 16.69% and a positive return on equity of 15.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Axle & Manufact. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXL. FMR LLC boosted its stake in American Axle & Manufact. by 10.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,120,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,340,000 after buying an additional 201,300 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in American Axle & Manufact. by 24.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 191,681 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after buying an additional 37,607 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Axle & Manufact. by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,757 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 8,857 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Axle & Manufact. by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,357 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in American Axle & Manufact. by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,085 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the period. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Axle & Manufact. Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, Europe, and internationally. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufact. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufact. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.