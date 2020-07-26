Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank

Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Deutsche Bank in a report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on TATE. Barclays reduced their price target on Tate & Lyle from GBX 800 ($9.84) to GBX 730 ($8.98) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Tate & Lyle from GBX 730 ($8.98) to GBX 690 ($8.49) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Tate & Lyle from GBX 760 ($9.35) to GBX 725 ($8.92) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tate & Lyle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 722.50 ($8.89).

Get Tate & Lyle alerts:

TATE opened at GBX 677 ($8.33) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.61, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 666.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 693.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.99. Tate & Lyle has a 12 month low of GBX 6.67 ($0.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 811.40 ($9.99).

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Tate & Lyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tate & Lyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.