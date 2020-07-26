Colleen Batcheler Sells 6,629 Shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) Stock

Posted by on Jul 26th, 2020

Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 6,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total value of $240,566.41. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,164,691.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

  • On Friday, July 10th, Colleen Batcheler sold 53,240 shares of Conagra Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $1,916,640.00.
  • On Tuesday, July 7th, Colleen Batcheler sold 9,760 shares of Conagra Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $351,360.00.
  • On Wednesday, July 1st, Colleen Batcheler sold 111,062 shares of Conagra Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $3,998,232.00.

Shares of CAG opened at $36.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.88. Conagra Brands Inc has a 52-week low of $22.83 and a 52-week high of $37.19.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be paid a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.28%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CAG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. SunTrust Banks cut Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 567.6% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 694.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

American Axle & Manufact. PT Raised to $7.00 at Barclays
Tate & Lyle Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank
Colleen Batcheler Sells 6,629 Shares of Conagra Brands Inc Stock
Bank of Montreal Coverage Initiated by Analysts at CIBC
Blackstone Group PT Raised to $65.00 at Morgan Stanley
Cadence Bancorp PT Lowered to $9.00 at Piper Sandler
