Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at CIBC

Equities researchers at CIBC started coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. TD Securities cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of Montreal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.30.

NYSE:BMO opened at $54.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.77. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of $38.31 and a 52-week high of $79.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $35.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.11.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter valued at $484,328,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,483,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $377,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877,206 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 685.5% in the 1st quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,099,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,881,000 after purchasing an additional 959,700 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 2,448,760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $122,253,000 after purchasing an additional 922,362 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,191,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $159,314,000 after purchasing an additional 610,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.01% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

