Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) PT Raised to $65.00 at Morgan Stanley

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.70% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BX. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Blackstone Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Blackstone Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.15.

BX opened at $55.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $37.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.10, a PEG ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.28 and its 200 day moving average is $54.24. Blackstone Group has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $64.97.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Blackstone Group will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $2,655,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 218,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,613,191.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Blackstone Group in the second quarter worth $27,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Blackstone Group in the first quarter worth $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone Group in the second quarter worth $35,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone Group in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Blackstone Group in the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 56.66% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

