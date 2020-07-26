Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) PT Lowered to $9.00 at Piper Sandler

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cadence Bancorp’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CADE. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Bancorp in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cadence Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Stephens raised shares of Cadence Bancorp from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Bancorp from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cadence Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.75.

Shares of CADE stock opened at $8.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.19. Cadence Bancorp has a 52 week low of $4.63 and a 52 week high of $18.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $184.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.02 million. Cadence Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 38.95%. Analysts anticipate that Cadence Bancorp will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. Cadence Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.63%.

In other Cadence Bancorp news, Director Kathy N. Waller purchased 88,000 shares of Cadence Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.96 per share, for a total transaction of $524,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 93,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,512.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Samuel M. Tortorici purchased 20,000 shares of Cadence Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.36 per share, for a total transaction of $107,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 227,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,368.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 117,560 shares of company stock worth $690,141 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Cadence Bancorp by 78.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 160,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 70,612 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Cadence Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $133,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Cadence Bancorp by 15.1% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 8,043 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Cadence Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $3,147,000. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cadence Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $248,000. Institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bancorp Company Profile

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

