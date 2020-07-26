Daniel B. Winslow Sells 5,000 Shares of Rimini Street Inc (NASDAQ:RMNI) Stock

Rimini Street Inc (NASDAQ:RMNI) EVP Daniel B. Winslow sold 5,000 shares of Rimini Street stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total value of $26,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,197 shares in the company, valued at $138,058.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

RMNI stock opened at $5.52 on Friday. Rimini Street Inc has a twelve month low of $2.22 and a twelve month high of $5.56. The company has a market cap of $376.41 million, a PE ratio of -21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.44.

Get Rimini Street alerts:

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $78.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.20 million. Rimini Street had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. Research analysts predict that Rimini Street Inc will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Rimini Street by 123.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Rimini Street by 43.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,826 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Rimini Street by 1.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 352,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 4,928 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 28.2% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 6,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 26.7% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 30,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 6,503 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Rimini Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rimini Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th.

About Rimini Street

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products and services for various industries. The company offers third-party support for Oracle and SAP software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

Further Reading: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Rimini Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rimini Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.