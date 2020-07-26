Keybridge Capital Ltd (ASX:KBC) Insider Frank Catalano Acquires 364,573 Shares

Posted by on Jul 26th, 2020

Keybridge Capital Ltd (ASX:KBC) insider Frank Catalano bought 364,573 shares of Keybridge Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$25,884.68 ($17,729.23).

Frank Catalano also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, July 23rd, Frank Catalano bought 675,343 shares of Keybridge Capital stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$47,949.35 ($32,842.02).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.06, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Keybridge Capital Company Profile

Jam Development Capital Ltd is engaged in investment in Australian small and medium enterprises.

Featured Story: Bar Chart

