Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Grows Stock Holdings in Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) by 21.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,248 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.40% of Medifast worth $6,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Medifast by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 348,876 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,197,000 after purchasing an additional 17,732 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Medifast by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 250,930 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,498,000 after purchasing an additional 56,297 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Medifast by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 168,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,516,000 after purchasing an additional 8,642 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Medifast by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 167,565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,362,000 after purchasing an additional 20,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Medifast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,227,000.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MED shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Medifast in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Medifast from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.50.

MED stock opened at $162.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.56. Medifast Inc has a one year low of $49.03 and a one year high of $170.42.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $178.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.90 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 65.66% and a net margin of 10.41%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Medifast Inc will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Medifast’s payout ratio is 75.84%.

In other Medifast news, Director Michael C. Macdonald sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total value of $453,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 284,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,811,537.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Schlackman sold 3,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.55, for a total value of $335,448.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $812,540.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by OPTAVIA, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands.

