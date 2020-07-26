Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its holdings in shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,785 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $6,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CTVA. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Corteva during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in Corteva by 63.5% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Corteva during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $28.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.02. Corteva has a 1-year low of $20.38 and a 1-year high of $32.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Corteva had a negative net margin of 5.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.09%. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Corteva will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CSFB cut their price objective on shares of Corteva from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Loop Capital raised shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Cleveland Research assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.69.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

