Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $6.59 Million Holdings in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,898 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $6,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 33,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 132.5% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 102,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after acquiring an additional 58,700 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 152.2% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 15,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 9,208 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group grew its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 15,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 4,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,962,000. 76.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADM stock opened at $42.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 12 month low of $28.92 and a 12 month high of $47.20. The company has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.93.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ADM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Archer Daniels Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Archer Daniels Midland from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Archer Daniels Midland from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine lowered Archer Daniels Midland from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.38.

In related news, Director Pierre Dufour bought 1,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.20 per share, for a total transaction of $37,664.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,040. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher M. Cuddy sold 1,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total value of $82,484.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 169,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,237,728.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

