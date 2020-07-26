CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 237,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 93,581 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.11% of CF Industries worth $6,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in CF Industries during the second quarter worth $29,000. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in CF Industries during the first quarter worth $35,000. Exane Derivatives raised its position in CF Industries by 2,859.6% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in CF Industries by 342.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in CF Industries during the first quarter worth $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Shares of CF opened at $30.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.73 and a 12-month high of $55.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.10.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $971.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.90 million. CF Industries had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 8.34%. CF Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.18%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Cfra lowered shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.83.

In other CF Industries news, Director David P. Hopkins sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total transaction of $58,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,164. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Recommended Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.