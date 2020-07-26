Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Increases Stake in Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 252,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 92,000 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America were worth $6,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 9.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 816,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,817,000 after buying an additional 70,017 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Healthcare Trust Of America in the first quarter worth about $1,649,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America by 55.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 216,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,252,000 after purchasing an additional 77,500 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America by 320.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 43,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 33,297 shares during the period. Finally, Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America by 27.9% in the first quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,065,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,241,000 after purchasing an additional 232,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Healthcare Trust Of America stock opened at $26.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.80 and its 200 day moving average is $27.78. Healthcare Trust Of America Inc has a twelve month low of $20.61 and a twelve month high of $34.22.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $185.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.57 million. Healthcare Trust Of America had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 1.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Healthcare Trust Of America Inc will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were given a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. Healthcare Trust Of America’s payout ratio is presently 76.83%.

In other Healthcare Trust Of America news, CFO Robert A. Milligan purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.75 per share, for a total transaction of $47,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 170,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,042,535. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Healthcare Trust Of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

