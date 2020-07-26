Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Stock Position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 33.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,791 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.08% of SEI Investments worth $6,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its holdings in SEI Investments by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 5,645,705 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $261,622,000 after buying an additional 66,769 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SEI Investments by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,191,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $101,589,000 after buying an additional 27,235 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SEI Investments in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,275,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in SEI Investments by 509.9% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,278,347 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $61,041,000 after buying an additional 1,068,750 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in SEI Investments by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 947,747 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,935,000 after buying an additional 6,011 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Friday, April 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on SEI Investments from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded SEI Investments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded SEI Investments from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $52.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.79 and a current ratio of 5.22. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $35.40 and a 1 year high of $69.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.87.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 28.47%. The business had revenue of $400.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

SEI Investments Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

