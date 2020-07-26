Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its stake in shares of Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 25.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 599,816 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 202,632 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.16% of Devon Energy worth $6,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 254.6% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 465,048 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,274,000 after acquiring an additional 333,916 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 18.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,528 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 5,762 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the second quarter valued at about $1,784,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 1,082.5% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 38,430 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 35,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Devon Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.73.

Shares of DVN opened at $10.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 3.34. Devon Energy Corp has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $28.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 24.91% and a positive return on equity of 7.81%. The business’s revenue was up 93.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Devon Energy Corp will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 31.88%.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

