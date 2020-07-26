M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Stock Position Decreased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.05% of M&T Bank worth $6,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MTB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $205,805,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,955,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $719,401,000 after purchasing an additional 682,588 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,375,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,139,000 after acquiring an additional 584,351 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,926,000. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,834,000. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $105.13 on Friday. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $85.09 and a 1-year high of $174.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.15 and its 200-day moving average is $123.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 22.36%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MTB. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on M&T Bank from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine raised M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on M&T Bank from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on M&T Bank from $148.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.91.

In other news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.64, for a total transaction of $112,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,512.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

