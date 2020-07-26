Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $7.09 Million Stock Holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,892 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $8,111,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $168.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. ValuEngine lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $141.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.35.

Shares of ALXN opened at $101.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $112.20 and a 200-day moving average of $103.08. The company has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.46. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $72.67 and a one year high of $125.52.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.96% and a net margin of 44.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. Analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

