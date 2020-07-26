Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Raises Stock Position in CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 173,306 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 23,301 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $7,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in CDK Global during the 4th quarter worth $5,468,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CDK Global by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CDK Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDK Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CDK Global by 210.2% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDK opened at $43.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 879.18 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.94. CDK Global Inc has a 1 year low of $29.12 and a 1 year high of $57.00.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $516.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.30 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 0.35% and a negative return on equity of 59.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CDK Global Inc will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. CDK Global’s payout ratio is 19.11%.

In related news, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 3,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total transaction of $137,642.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,657 shares in the company, valued at $349,742.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CDK shares. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of CDK Global in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CDK Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, June 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of CDK Global from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.80.

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

