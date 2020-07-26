Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 54,605 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 1,384.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 54,605 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $7,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BMRN. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 199,252 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,837,000 after purchasing an additional 35,194 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 105,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,996,000 after purchasing an additional 14,576 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

BMRN opened at $122.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.86. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.88 and a 1 year high of $131.95. The company has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.56 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.32. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $502.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub lowered BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $109.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.62.

In related news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 12,504 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.38, for a total value of $1,117,607.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,987,817.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Willard H. Dere sold 4,430 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.61, for a total value of $547,592.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,642,776.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 234,764 shares of company stock worth $28,006,768 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Further Reading: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN).

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.