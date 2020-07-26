Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys Shares of 324,291 Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 324,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,309,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.05% of Altice USA at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ATUS. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 18.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 524,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,693,000 after purchasing an additional 81,900 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 13,598 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 21.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,325,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,132,000 after purchasing an additional 579,018 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 4.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 261,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,820,000 after purchasing an additional 9,964 shares during the period. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 27.1% in the second quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 70,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. 57.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Altice USA news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 21,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $565,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,369,305 shares in the company, valued at $1,075,601,930. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,138,846 shares of company stock valued at $101,250,568. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Altice USA stock opened at $24.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.14 and a 200-day moving average of $25.16. The firm has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.36 and a beta of 0.90. Altice USA Inc has a 1-year low of $15.95 and a 1-year high of $31.78.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. Altice USA had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 1.66%. Altice USA’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Altice USA Inc will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ATUS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Altice USA in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. HSBC upgraded shares of Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.58.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

