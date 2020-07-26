Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $7.35 Million Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 87.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 870,155 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $7,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EQR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at $1,932,241,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,778,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $603,443,000 after buying an additional 2,503,422 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Residential in the 1st quarter valued at $137,048,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,076,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $374,962,000 after buying an additional 2,101,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,405,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,137,000 after buying an additional 1,327,272 shares in the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

EQR stock opened at $54.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.90 and a 200-day moving average of $68.47. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $49.62 and a fifty-two week high of $89.55.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $682.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.02 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 43.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.05%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EQR. Citigroup cut their price objective on Equity Residential from $87.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Equity Residential from $82.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded Equity Residential from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity Residential presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.56.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.