Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 476,649 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 103,669 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.73% of Waddell & Reed Financial worth $7,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WDR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Waddell & Reed Financial during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Waddell & Reed Financial by 1,419.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 5,763 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Waddell & Reed Financial by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 89,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 7,224 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Waddell & Reed Financial by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 32,008 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 7,088 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Waddell & Reed Financial by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 58,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares during the period.

Get Waddell & Reed Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE WDR opened at $14.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $977.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.40. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.87 and a 52-week high of $18.33.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $263.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.19 million. Waddell & Reed Financial had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 9.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 13th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. Waddell & Reed Financial’s payout ratio is 53.19%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Waddell & Reed Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Waddell & Reed Financial from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Waddell & Reed Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. Waddell & Reed Financial presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $15.17.

Waddell & Reed Financial Profile

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Waddell & Reed Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waddell & Reed Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.