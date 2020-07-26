Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) by 185.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,561 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,058 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.06% of Energizer worth $1,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000. AMI Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Energizer by 1.9% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Energizer by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,562,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,276,000 after purchasing an additional 32,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of Energizer by 39.1% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Energizer stock opened at $48.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06. Energizer Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $26.60 and a 1-year high of $53.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.30, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.21.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Energizer had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a positive return on equity of 37.13%. The business had revenue of $587.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Energizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Energizer Holdings Inc will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Mark Stephen Lavigne bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.20 per share, with a total value of $123,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 102,204 shares in the company, valued at $4,210,804.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ENR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Energizer from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Energizer in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cfra lowered shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.58.

Energizer Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. Energizer Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

