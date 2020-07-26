Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,578 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 589 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 568 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $201.30 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $130.78 and a one year high of $216.38. The company has a market cap of $1,526.55 billion, a PE ratio of 35.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.26.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, July 20th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.99.

In related news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

