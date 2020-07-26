Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Lowered by Heritage Way Advisors LLC

Heritage Way Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,858 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 3.3% of Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 11,701 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 16,656 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736 over the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSFT. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $212.58 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $215.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.99.

MSFT stock opened at $201.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,526.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $130.78 and a twelve month high of $216.38.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

