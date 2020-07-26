SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 485.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,211 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A were worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LBRDA. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 251,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,349,000 after acquiring an additional 12,550 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 71.1% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 10,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 4,215 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A during the second quarter worth about $97,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A during the fourth quarter worth about $82,281,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 33,955.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after acquiring an additional 37,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LBRDA stock opened at $130.63 on Friday. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A has a 12 month low of $80.14 and a 12 month high of $138.47. The stock has a market cap of $23.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 192.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.31.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A had a net margin of 797.65% and a return on equity of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $4.10 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Corp Series A will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 52,161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.51, for a total value of $6,338,083.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,351,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,774,387.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.25.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

