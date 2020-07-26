Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases New Holdings in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 305,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,441,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.48% of B&G Foods at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in B&G Foods by 90.0% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 15,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 7,290 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in B&G Foods in the second quarter worth about $764,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in B&G Foods by 42.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 6,582 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in B&G Foods by 9.8% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 67,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 6,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in B&G Foods in the second quarter worth about $233,000. 75.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

Shares of BGS stock opened at $26.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.39. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.39 and a 52 week high of $26.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $449.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.04 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.25%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.85%.

BGS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. B&G Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

B&G Foods Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

Read More: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS).

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.