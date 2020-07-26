SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 20,233 Shares of Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 20,233 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.11% of Caretrust REIT worth $1,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Caretrust REIT by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 744,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,007,000 after acquiring an additional 117,284 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Caretrust REIT by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 254,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,315,000 after buying an additional 33,400 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Caretrust REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,182,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Caretrust REIT by 507.4% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 167,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after buying an additional 140,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Caretrust REIT by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRE opened at $17.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.50. Caretrust REIT Inc has a 52 week low of $7.16 and a 52 week high of $24.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.14). Caretrust REIT had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $44.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.20 million. Analysts predict that Caretrust REIT Inc will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. Caretrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.53%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CTRE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Caretrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Raymond James raised Caretrust REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub raised Caretrust REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Caretrust REIT from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Caretrust REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.13.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

