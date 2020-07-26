SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stock Position in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 66.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in FleetCor Technologies were worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLT. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in FleetCor Technologies by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,118,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,327,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,909 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in FleetCor Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $230,806,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,567,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $851,939,000 after buying an additional 759,746 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,743,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $325,319,000 after buying an additional 723,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 119.2% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,240,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $231,337,000 after buying an additional 674,416 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

In other FleetCor Technologies news, insider Alexey Gavrilenya sold 5,000 shares of FleetCor Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.91, for a total transaction of $1,399,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,144,390.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FLT stock opened at $258.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.51 and a 52-week high of $329.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $258.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.82. The company has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.49.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.17. FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 29.18% and a net margin of 32.37%. The company had revenue of $661.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. FleetCor Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FLT. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised FleetCor Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised FleetCor Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $248.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on FleetCor Technologies from $220.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective (down from $340.00) on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $285.21.

About FleetCor Technologies

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

