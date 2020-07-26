SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 135,779 Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 339.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 175,812 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,779 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.11% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals worth $1,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 14,925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Shares of IRWD opened at $9.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.87. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $14.10.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $79.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.62 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 19.14% and a negative return on equity of 96.13%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet downgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from IBS with diarrhea; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.

