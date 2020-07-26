Chatham Capital Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,129 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 845 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 1.4% of Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 26.9% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% during the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 15.5% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 568 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $201.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,526.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.01, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $130.78 and a 12 month high of $216.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 billion. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $212.58 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.99.

In other Microsoft news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736 in the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Recommended Story: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.