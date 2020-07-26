SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stock Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 453.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,816 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,041 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 44.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 317,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,097,000 after purchasing an additional 97,259 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth about $307,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $179.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.65, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.61. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.64 and a fifty-two week high of $195.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $429.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.79 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 17.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Steven W. Tomson sold 3,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.17, for a total value of $647,778.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JKHY. Zacks Investment Research raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jack Henry & Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.71.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Read More: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.