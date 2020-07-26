SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 23,894 Shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) by 6.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 411,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,894 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust were worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DHC. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,911,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,298,000 after buying an additional 237,216 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $325,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,937,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,306,000. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic increased its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 128,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 52,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Diversified Healthcare Trust alerts:

NASDAQ DHC opened at $3.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $10.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $887.33 million, a PE ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.40 and its 200 day moving average is $4.92.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.24). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 8.93% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $442.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.46 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 27th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DHC shares. JMP Securities started coverage on Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $8.00 to $2.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.30.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

Diversified Healthcare Trust (Nasdaq: DHC) is a healthcare Real Estate Investment Trust, or REIT, which owns office buildings leased to medical providers, medical related businesses, clinics and biotech laboratory tenants; senior living communities; as well as wellness centers.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.