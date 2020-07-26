Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ready Capital Corporation is a publicly-traded mortgage REIT and is externally managed by Waterfall Asset Management LLC. The company provides non-bank real estate and small business. It lends primarily to multifamily and commercial real estate, delivering value-add bridge loans and fixed rate financings for stabilized assets. The company approved Freddie Mac Small Balance Loan lender and provides residential mortgage lending through its wholly-owned subsidiary GMFS Inc. Ready Capital Corporation, formerly known as Sutherland Asset Management Corporation, is based in New York, United States. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on RC. TheStreet cut shares of Ready Capital from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Ready Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ready Capital from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $7.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ready Capital has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.29.

Shares of Ready Capital stock opened at $8.21 on Wednesday. Ready Capital has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $16.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $459.68 million, a P/E ratio of -273.58 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.02.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.35). Ready Capital had a positive return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $22.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.87 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ready Capital will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.94%.

In other Ready Capital news, COO Gary Taylor purchased 8,250 shares of Ready Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.02 per share, with a total value of $49,665.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Ready Capital by 60.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ready Capital by 3,316.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 5,372 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Ready Capital by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Ready Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Family Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ready Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 44.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

