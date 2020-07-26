Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Given New $595.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $510.00 to $595.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Intuitive Surgical’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.14 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $670.00 to $622.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. OTR Global downgraded Intuitive Surgical to a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. BidaskClub raised Intuitive Surgical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $660.00 to $600.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $660.67.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $675.33 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $588.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $551.61. Intuitive Surgical has a 52-week low of $360.50 and a 52-week high of $699.72. The stock has a market cap of $78.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.01, a PEG ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.93.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.52. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 26.07%. The business had revenue of $852.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.25 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $157,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total value of $3,937,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,277,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,775 shares of company stock worth $18,181,874. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. 1776 Wealth LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 62 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

