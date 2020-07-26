Snap (NYSE:SNAP) PT Raised to $27.75

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price target increased by Pivotal Research from $21.50 to $27.75 in a research note released on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SNAP. Wedbush upped their price target on Snap from $12.25 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup lowered Snap from a neutral rating to a sell rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Snap from $13.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Snap from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Snap currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.55.

Shares of SNAP stock opened at $22.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 5.99 and a quick ratio of 4.83. The stock has a market cap of $32.29 billion, a PE ratio of -28.77 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.84 and a 200-day moving average of $17.45. Snap has a one year low of $7.89 and a one year high of $26.76.

In other news, Director Joanna Coles sold 6,896 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total value of $119,990.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,347.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 3,877,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $65,135,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,322,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $929,424,417.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 8,321,742 shares of company stock valued at $155,652,902.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Snap by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 474,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,755,000 after acquiring an additional 119,592 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Snap by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 620,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,135,000 after acquiring an additional 25,447 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Snap by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 59,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 23,475 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Snap by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,924,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,425,000 after acquiring an additional 124,971 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Snap by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 154,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 40,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.37% of the company’s stock.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

