Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pulmatrix, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which is engaged in developing inhaled therapies for serious pulmonary disease. The Company’s proprietary product pipeline includes PUR1900, an inhaled anti-fungal for cystic fibrosis, PUR0200, a branded generic for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease which are in different clinical stage. Its technology platform consists of iSPERSE. Pulmatrix, Inc., formerly known as Ruthigen, Inc., is based in Lexington, MA. “

Get Pulmatrix alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Pulmatrix from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Shares of PULM opened at $1.30 on Wednesday. Pulmatrix has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $2.06. The stock has a market cap of $33.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.53.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). Pulmatrix had a negative return on equity of 107.55% and a negative net margin of 188.59%. The company had revenue of $2.76 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Pulmatrix will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Pulmatrix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pulmatrix during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Pulmatrix during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pulmatrix by 515.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 587,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 492,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Pulmatrix Company Profile

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. Its proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for serious lung diseases, including Pulmazole, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with allergic bronchopulmonary aspergillosis; and PUR1800, kinase inhibitor for patients with obstructive lung diseases, such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pulmatrix (PULM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmatrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmatrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.